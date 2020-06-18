232 Tennessee Ave

Amenities

AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2 bath ranch home conveniently located centrally on the island! This unit is tastefully and comfortably furnished to make your island stay a great time. One-Level Living with an open living area, fireplace, formal dining, master bedroom with lots of room, and bath with double vanities. Wood floors in living areas & carpet in the bedrooms. A gorgeous brick porch with gas grill and gazebo overlooking big yard with gorgeous oaks that's privately fenced in. Walking distance to everything in Redfern Village! Centrally located to the pier, beach, shopping, restaurants, and more!