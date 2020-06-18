All apartments in St. Simons
Location

232 Tennessee Av St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,670

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2 bath ranch home conveniently located centrally on the island! This unit is tastefully and comfortably furnished to make your island stay a great time. One-Level Living with an open living area, fireplace, formal dining, master bedroom with lots of room, and bath with double vanities. Wood floors in living areas & carpet in the bedrooms. A gorgeous brick porch with gas grill and gazebo overlooking big yard with gorgeous oaks that's privately fenced in. Walking distance to everything in Redfern Village! Centrally located to the pier, beach, shopping, restaurants, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Tennessee Ave have any available units?
232 Tennessee Ave has a unit available for $5,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 232 Tennessee Ave have?
Some of 232 Tennessee Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Tennessee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
232 Tennessee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Tennessee Ave pet-friendly?
No, 232 Tennessee Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Simons.
Does 232 Tennessee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 232 Tennessee Ave offers parking.
Does 232 Tennessee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Tennessee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Tennessee Ave have a pool?
No, 232 Tennessee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 232 Tennessee Ave have accessible units?
No, 232 Tennessee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Tennessee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Tennessee Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Tennessee Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Tennessee Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
