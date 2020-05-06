All apartments in St. Simons
St. Simons, GA
1405 Mariners Cir
1405 Mariners Cir

1405 Mariners Cir · (770) 714-7199
Location

1405 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,968

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1772 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Perfect location on Saint Simons for Vacation and FLETC personnel. Rates for FLETC are government per diem and rate shown is for February. See gspicer.kw.com for FLETC and vacationer rates, cleaning fees, hotel tax, and general availability. This immaculately decorated new townhome is fully furnished (includes 2 bikes) with all utilities and cable, 2 HD TVs, and WIFI. Enjoy access to all amenities including the community pool and just a short walk away, Gascoigne Park. You can enjoy 1772 sf of luxurious spacious living with 9 foot ceilings on both floors and store any toys you may choose to bring with you in the 300 sf garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Mariners Cir have any available units?
1405 Mariners Cir has a unit available for $3,968 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1405 Mariners Cir have?
Some of 1405 Mariners Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Mariners Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Mariners Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Mariners Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Mariners Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Simons.
Does 1405 Mariners Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Mariners Cir does offer parking.
Does 1405 Mariners Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Mariners Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Mariners Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1405 Mariners Cir has a pool.
Does 1405 Mariners Cir have accessible units?
No, 1405 Mariners Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Mariners Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Mariners Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Mariners Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Mariners Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
