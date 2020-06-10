118 Shady Brook Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This complex is finally back on stable footing, beautiful grounds, gated community, really centrally located on island, easy off island access.



This condominium has had the kitchen upgraded and is in move in ready condition. The outside screened in porch is great for morning coffee or evening cocktails. The kitchen that is open to dining and living room is plenty of space to create great meals and encourage family interaction.



The living room has a gas fireplace and ledge for a large tv, floor plan is easy to figure out how to place your furniture and there is no wasted space in this floorplan. The master bath has a nice walk in shower and a very large soaking tub that has great sunlight streaming in above it. All of the rooms have great daylight coming.



The split floor plan has the other two bedrooms sharing a bath in between so guests will feel like the access to their bath area is onsuite. Nice pocket doors to make the most of the space here too.



Close to shopping!