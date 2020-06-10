All apartments in St. Simons
St. Simons, GA
118 Shady Brook Circle
118 Shady Brook Circle

118 Shady Brook Cir St Simons Island 31522 · (912) 223-6109
St. Simons
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

118 Shady Brook Cir St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This complex is finally back on stable footing, beautiful grounds, gated community, really centrally located on island, easy off island access.

This condominium has had the kitchen upgraded and is in move in ready condition. The outside screened in porch is great for morning coffee or evening cocktails. The kitchen that is open to dining and living room is plenty of space to create great meals and encourage family interaction.

The living room has a gas fireplace and ledge for a large tv, floor plan is easy to figure out how to place your furniture and there is no wasted space in this floorplan. The master bath has a nice walk in shower and a very large soaking tub that has great sunlight streaming in above it. All of the rooms have great daylight coming.

The split floor plan has the other two bedrooms sharing a bath in between so guests will feel like the access to their bath area is onsuite. Nice pocket doors to make the most of the space here too.

Close to shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Shady Brook Circle have any available units?
118 Shady Brook Circle has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 Shady Brook Circle have?
Some of 118 Shady Brook Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Shady Brook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
118 Shady Brook Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Shady Brook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 118 Shady Brook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Simons.
Does 118 Shady Brook Circle offer parking?
Yes, 118 Shady Brook Circle does offer parking.
Does 118 Shady Brook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Shady Brook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Shady Brook Circle have a pool?
Yes, 118 Shady Brook Circle has a pool.
Does 118 Shady Brook Circle have accessible units?
No, 118 Shady Brook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Shady Brook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Shady Brook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Shady Brook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Shady Brook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
