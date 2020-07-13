/
apartments with pool
24 Apartments for rent in St. Marys, GA with pool
7 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1050 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
286 Natures Bounty Trl
286 Natures Bounty Trail, St. Marys, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2316 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom with 3 full bath home. Hardwood floors upon entry through the living and dining area. Wall to wall carpet in bedroom. Roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.
1 Unit Available
36 Point Peter Place
36 Point Peter Place, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 RTO /SALE Cape Style Home with pool and Cabana - Property Id: 163651 Highly sought after River Oaks Subdivision Point Peter Saint Marys 3/2/1 Fireplace Nice lot Home has Pool and Cabana Quiet Super Location.
1 Unit Available
134 Boatsman Way
134 Boatsman Way, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/14/2020 - 4 bedroom, 2 bath. The spacious master suite includes tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, a double vanity, garden tub, and a walk-in tiled shower. Kitchen looks into the great room over an island - perfect setup for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
304 Hunt Club Rd
304 Hunt Club Road, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1693 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - This home features an open floor plan that's great for entertaining & relaxation. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets & counter space, eat in area that will fit a good sized table.
1 Unit Available
235 W Lakemont Dr
235 West Lakemont Drive, Kingsland, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
891 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/12/20 - 2BR/2BA DUPLEX IN LAKEMONT. PRIVATE COVERED PATIO, EXTRA STORAGE IN CLOSET OUTSIDE, RENT INCLUDES POOL ACCESS.
1 Unit Available
139 Spinnaker Cir
139 Spinmaker Circle, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1104 sqft
3/2 with a spacious eat-in kitchen, laminate floors, 1 car attached garage, and a fenced in backyard! Pets allowed. $300 per pet fee. Max 2. Breed is subject to approval. Call for your viewing today! Available : 8/14/2020
1 Unit Available
87043 Chesapeake Avenue
87043 Chesapeake Ave, Yulee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1520 sqft
AVAILABLE 07/20/2020 Don't miss out on this one of a kind charmer. This authentic, all brick home is situated just minutes away from shopping and dining. Back patio backs up to wooded reserve so enjoy backyard cookouts and family time.
Results within 10 miles of St. Marys
22 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
13 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1186 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.
72 Units Available
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands.
5 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1388 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.
1 Unit Available
3105 S. Fletcher Ave unit B
3105 South Fletcher Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
3105 S. Fletcher Ave unit B Available 08/01/20 Walk to beach or relax by pool - NEW PRICE; 720sf, 2BR/1BA FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED condo across street from beach available for 6 month or longer lease.
1 Unit Available
76309 Deerwood Drive
76309 Deerwood Drive, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2302 sqft
Close to Jacksonville, Kingsbay and Amelia Island! - 2302 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Timber Creek Plantation home located in Yulee and within quick access to Fernandina, Jacksonville and Kingsbay. Wood Laminate Floors throughout this home.
1 Unit Available
94037 Marsh Bay CT
94037 Marsh Bay Court, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1625 sqft
Marsh Lakes Villa - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath villa in popular Villages of Marsh Lakes. This patio style home offers a two car garage, screened lanai and small yard (lawn care included).
1 Unit Available
95033 Poplar Way
95033 Poplar Way, Nassau County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3347 sqft
Beautiful 2 story in gated golf course community - 3347sf, 5BR/3.5BA + bonus area in Amelia National. Formal dining and living room with built in book shelves. Designated office. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
94233 Gull Point Place
94233 Gull Point Place, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2921 sqft
94233 Gull Point Place Available 08/01/20 Gated community within walking distance to beach. - 2921sf, 4BR/3.5BA custom built home in The Preserve at Summer Beach.
1 Unit Available
95227 Windflower Trail
95227 Windflower Trail, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1923 sqft
Beautifully Maintained home in Amelia Concourse!! - 4BR/3BA 1,923sqft with two Master Bedrooms on either side. Well-appointed kitchen with large island and granite counter tops. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
86259 Fortune Drive
86259 Fortune Drive, Yulee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2124 sqft
Come check out this well-kept home in the Hideaway off US Hwy 17 South. Meticulous care of the exterior and interior has been provided.
1 Unit Available
96043 Bass Lane
96043 Bass Lane, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1422 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. AVAILABLE 08/20. Heron Isles neighborhood! Close to Fernandina Beach and A1A. This three bedroom home has a kitchen equipped with a range, dishwasher, and refrigerator with plenty of cabinet and counter space.
1 Unit Available
95206 Tanglewood Dr
95206 Tanglewood Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1836 sqft
Close to island and beaches - 1836 sf, 4BR/2BA in the recently built Timberlake subdivision. Community pool and playground and just a short drive to island and beaches. Tile plank flooring through out main living area.
1 Unit Available
86089 Hampton Bays Dr
86089 Hampton Bays Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2757 sqft
86089 Hampton Bays Dr Available 09/01/20 Beautiful North Hampton Golf Community!!!! - Beautiful waterfront two story home in a Golf Course Community! Welcome home to Desirable North Hampton. Spacious home on very private lot.
1 Unit Available
96015 Stoney Dr
96015 Stoney Drive, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1631 sqft
Townhouse in The Cottages of Stoney Creek - This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is located within the gated community of The Cottages of Stoney Creek. Enjoy this end unit with screen porch overlooking open space with privacy.
1 Unit Available
77336 Cobblestone Drive
77336 Cobblestone Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1763 sqft
Four Bedroom & Pondside in Popular Timber Creek! - 1763 sq. ft. 4BR/2BA Pondside home in Yulee's Timber Creek Plantation. Living Room with combined Dining space overlooks the Fenced Backyard and pond.
