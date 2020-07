Amenities

Low rent plus managers salary 1 Bedroom MGR house at the St Marys Flea Market Ideal for a couple with a fixed income. Freshly painted New flooring Fully appliance . candidate must have experience in property management light computing carpentry construction cleaning light lawn trimming at the Flea market .We will offer percentage of sales income on both antiques and used goods consignments and UHAUL truck rental service. RV BOATS ANTIQUE VEHICLE CONSIGNMENTS ALSO Interest in or have license in real estate will be be top of the list. Great opportunity for someone who likes Flea markets etc

$450 .Monthly all utilities included fax resume or arguments on why your a good fit to 18008666721 than Call Danny 1-520-719-1620 to clearly define your roll and our goals than make application go to www.turbotenant.com property id # 44410 St Marys Flea Market open fri ,sat ,sunday "Come on down you never know what you may find " Drink and Drug Free workplace

