Spacious 4 bdrm 2.5 ba home in sought after Brookwood HS District. Large Level lot and driveway with a 2 car garage with built in storage cabinets. Main level features a separate dining room and living room with a wet bar. Upstairs has 4 spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space. Master bedroom includes a sitting area and 3 closets with a bathroom with separate shower and tub with double sink vanity. Large fenced in backyard featuring a gazebo with a ceiling fan. Large deck is perfect for entertaining or relaxing while the kids play. See Private Remark fr application
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3215 Oak Meadow Drive have any available units?
3215 Oak Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 3215 Oak Meadow Drive have?
Some of 3215 Oak Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Oak Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Oak Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.