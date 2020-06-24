3215 Oak Meadow Drive

Amenities

Spacious 4 bdrm 2.5 ba home in sought after Brookwood HS District. Large Level lot and driveway with a 2 car garage with built in storage cabinets. Main level features a separate dining room and living room with a wet bar. Upstairs has 4 spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space. Master bedroom includes a sitting area and 3 closets with a bathroom with separate shower and tub with double sink vanity. Large fenced in backyard featuring a gazebo with a ceiling fan. Large deck is perfect for entertaining or relaxing while the kids play. See Private Remark fr application