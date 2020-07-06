Loevly remodeled 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome located just minutes away from lots of shopping and dining on Scenic Hwy! End unit of a quadraplex! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has it's own Bath and is a perfect floor plan for roommates. Unit comes with a private deck in the back yard. Park in front of unit. Owner is a licensed Realtor in GA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3031 Parkside Court have any available units?
3031 Parkside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 3031 Parkside Court have?
Some of 3031 Parkside Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Parkside Court currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Parkside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.