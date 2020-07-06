All apartments in Snellville
Find more places like 3031 Parkside Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snellville, GA
/
3031 Parkside Court
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

3031 Parkside Court

3031 Parkside Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Snellville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3031 Parkside Way Southwest, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Loevly remodeled 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome located just minutes away from lots of shopping and dining on Scenic Hwy! End unit of a quadraplex! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has it's own Bath and is a perfect floor plan for roommates. Unit comes with a private deck in the back yard. Park in front of unit. Owner is a licensed Realtor in GA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Parkside Court have any available units?
3031 Parkside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 3031 Parkside Court have?
Some of 3031 Parkside Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Parkside Court currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Parkside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Parkside Court pet-friendly?
No, 3031 Parkside Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 3031 Parkside Court offer parking?
No, 3031 Parkside Court does not offer parking.
Does 3031 Parkside Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3031 Parkside Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Parkside Court have a pool?
No, 3031 Parkside Court does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Parkside Court have accessible units?
No, 3031 Parkside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Parkside Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3031 Parkside Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3031 Parkside Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3031 Parkside Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Snellville 2 BedroomsSnellville Accessible Apartments
Snellville Apartments with BalconySnellville Apartments with Gym
Snellville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University