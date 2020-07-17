All apartments in Snellville
3031 Eastland Way
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

3031 Eastland Way

3031 Eastland Way · No Longer Available
Location

3031 Eastland Way, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL & Unique 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Snellville! - You'll LOVE This Home's Unique Charm! This 3 Bedroom Home features a Spacious formal living room with bay window, Formal dining room, Open kitchen with ALL NEW APPLIANCES and tons of storage, Cozy den downstairs with brick fireplace, Large primary bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath, Two secondary bedrooms are nice sized, Two car garage and HUGE deck just perfect for entertaining! Don't miss this GEM! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE2344400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Eastland Way have any available units?
3031 Eastland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 3031 Eastland Way have?
Some of 3031 Eastland Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Eastland Way currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Eastland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Eastland Way pet-friendly?
No, 3031 Eastland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 3031 Eastland Way offer parking?
Yes, 3031 Eastland Way offers parking.
Does 3031 Eastland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 Eastland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Eastland Way have a pool?
No, 3031 Eastland Way does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Eastland Way have accessible units?
No, 3031 Eastland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Eastland Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3031 Eastland Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3031 Eastland Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3031 Eastland Way has units with air conditioning.
