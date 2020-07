Amenities

dogs allowed

What a cute ranch house! The house is all brick. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that are very spacious. The backyard is nice and large. It is located in a great area as well. The only thing this place is missing is Y-O-U! The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company.