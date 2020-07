Amenities

Beautiful Home available September 1st! 2221 Kimberly Way Snellville... Great location- close to everything! 1756 sf 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Large home with lots of space. Includes living room/dining room and family room with gas fireplace, 2 car garage. Enjoy swinging on this gorgeous sunporch that is heated and can be used year round. Pharr Elementary, Couch Middle and Grayson $150 agent referral Sorry no pets $1450 a month - $1450 deposit- $50 app fee per adult