Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

2021 Marshall Trail

2021 Marshall Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Marshall Trail, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** This 3 BR, 2 BA home has beautiful hardwood flooring, sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances, huge double sink and breakfast bar open to the spacious living room with dining area featuring a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard, and tons of sunlight. Home also includes a fireplace, patio, garage, and so much more. This home is ready for new residents, hurry it won't last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High School: South Gwinnett High School
Middle School: Snellville Middle School
Elementary School: Britt Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Marshall Trail have any available units?
2021 Marshall Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 2021 Marshall Trail have?
Some of 2021 Marshall Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Marshall Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Marshall Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Marshall Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Marshall Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 2021 Marshall Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Marshall Trail offers parking.
Does 2021 Marshall Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Marshall Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Marshall Trail have a pool?
No, 2021 Marshall Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Marshall Trail have accessible units?
No, 2021 Marshall Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Marshall Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Marshall Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 Marshall Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 Marshall Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
