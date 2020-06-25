2021 Marshall Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** This 3 BR, 2 BA home has beautiful hardwood flooring, sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances, huge double sink and breakfast bar open to the spacious living room with dining area featuring a wall of windows overlooking the private backyard, and tons of sunlight. Home also includes a fireplace, patio, garage, and so much more. This home is ready for new residents, hurry it won't last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High School: South Gwinnett High School

Middle School: Snellville Middle School

Elementary School: Britt Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.