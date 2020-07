Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Large foyer, separate formal living room, dining and family rooms. Beautiful floor plan with space to stretch. Kitchen has a breakfast nook with bay windows and plenty of cabinetry. Family room has wood burning fireplace and built in bookshelves.



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.