000 Spring Circle

Amenities
Fully Furnished Garden 1st floor Apartment
-DirecTV, Wifi, W.comater, Electric, A/C & Heat, Trash rental rate includes all utilities
All you need is a cell phone !!!
Walking Dead and Pinewoods Studios employees encouraged to apply.
Queen size memory foam mattress, with all linens, and towels included
Off street parking with separate entrance.
1,000 sq ft open floor plan with high ceilings and laminate hardwood flooring
Bedroom, bathroom with full size tub/shower, living room with full kitchen, and a large office/storage area upon entrance.
Washer & Dryer included in the office.
Granite counter top full kitchen with stainless steel stove.
Completely private and quiet with lots of natural light
Walking distance to downtown Senoia, 5 minutes drive to Peachtree City,
Easy 40 minutes drive to the Atlanta Airport, with shuttle service available.
Uber and Lyft also available in our area.
Located in short proximity to Pinewood Studios in Fayetteville and Raleigh Studios in Senoia Ga.
We are seeking long term tenant, 6 months to 2 years, that are quiet and respectful tenants with clean criminal background.
Apartment Approval Requirements:
Job verification and letter and pay stubs
1 month security deposit
Clean criminal record and background check
No previous evictions
No drugs of any kind allowed in the apartment
No pets of any kind
No smoking
