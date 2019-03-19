All apartments in Senoia
000 Spring Circle

000 Spring Circle · No Longer Available
Location

000 Spring Circle, Senoia, GA 30276

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully Furnished Garden 1st floor Apartment

-DirecTV, Wifi, W.comater, Electric, A/C & Heat, Trash rental rate includes all utilities

All you need is a cell phone !!!

Walking Dead and Pinewoods Studios employees encouraged to apply.

Queen size memory foam mattress, with all linens, and towels included

Off street parking with separate entrance.

1,000 sq ft open floor plan with high ceilings and laminate hardwood flooring

Bedroom, bathroom with full size tub/shower, living room with full kitchen, and a large office/storage area upon entrance.

Washer & Dryer included in the office.

Granite counter top full kitchen with stainless steel stove.

Completely private and quiet with lots of natural light

Walking distance to downtown Senoia, 5 minutes drive to Peachtree City,

Easy 40 minutes drive to the Atlanta Airport, with shuttle service available.

Uber and Lyft also available in our area.

Located in short proximity to Pinewood Studios in Fayetteville and Raleigh Studios in Senoia Ga.

We are seeking long term tenant, 6 months to 2 years, that are quiet and respectful tenants with clean criminal background.

Apartment Approval Requirements:
Job verification and letter and pay stubs
1 month security deposit
Clean criminal record and background check
No previous evictions
No drugs of any kind allowed in the apartment
No pets of any kind
No smoking

Thank you for your interest and viewing of our fully furnished apartment

Hope you are having a wonderful day !

Thank you

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

