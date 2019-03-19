000 Spring Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Fully Furnished Garden 1st floor Apartment



-DirecTV, Wifi, W.comater, Electric, A/C & Heat, Trash rental rate includes all utilities



All you need is a cell phone !!!



Walking Dead and Pinewoods Studios employees encouraged to apply.



Queen size memory foam mattress, with all linens, and towels included



Off street parking with separate entrance.



1,000 sq ft open floor plan with high ceilings and laminate hardwood flooring



Bedroom, bathroom with full size tub/shower, living room with full kitchen, and a large office/storage area upon entrance.



Washer & Dryer included in the office.



Granite counter top full kitchen with stainless steel stove.



Completely private and quiet with lots of natural light



Walking distance to downtown Senoia, 5 minutes drive to Peachtree City,



Easy 40 minutes drive to the Atlanta Airport, with shuttle service available.



Uber and Lyft also available in our area.



Located in short proximity to Pinewood Studios in Fayetteville and Raleigh Studios in Senoia Ga.



We are seeking long term tenant, 6 months to 2 years, that are quiet and respectful tenants with clean criminal background.



Apartment Approval Requirements:

Job verification and letter and pay stubs

1 month security deposit

Clean criminal record and background check

No previous evictions

No drugs of any kind allowed in the apartment

No pets of any kind

No smoking



Thank you for your interest and viewing of our fully furnished apartment



Hope you are having a wonderful day !



Thank you