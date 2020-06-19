All apartments in Scottdale
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

781 Murphey Street

781 Murphy Street · No Longer Available
Location

781 Murphy Street, Scottdale, GA 30079
Greater Valley Brook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
**COMING SOON 10/14/2019**Home in the middle of the city action. 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Dine in Kitchen with fridge, dishwasher, electric range. Laundry room with WASHER & DRYER. Five ceiling fans through out the home. Central heat and air conditioning. Front porch and back door patio. 12' x 12' storage shed in back yard. Hardwood floors and carpet finish off this get away place in the middle of city life. Convenient to International Farmer's Market. On busline.**18 month lease only**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 781 Murphey Street have any available units?
781 Murphey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottdale, GA.
What amenities does 781 Murphey Street have?
Some of 781 Murphey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 781 Murphey Street currently offering any rent specials?
781 Murphey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 781 Murphey Street pet-friendly?
No, 781 Murphey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottdale.
Does 781 Murphey Street offer parking?
No, 781 Murphey Street does not offer parking.
Does 781 Murphey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 781 Murphey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 781 Murphey Street have a pool?
No, 781 Murphey Street does not have a pool.
Does 781 Murphey Street have accessible units?
No, 781 Murphey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 781 Murphey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 781 Murphey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 781 Murphey Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 781 Murphey Street has units with air conditioning.

