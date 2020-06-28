781 Murphey Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

**COMING SOON 10/14/2019**Home in the middle of the city action. 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Dine in Kitchen with fridge, dishwasher, electric range. Laundry room with WASHER & DRYER. Five ceiling fans through out the home. Central heat and air conditioning. Front porch and back door patio. 12' x 12' storage shed in back yard. Hardwood floors and carpet finish off this get away place in the middle of city life. Convenient to International Farmer's Market. On busline.**18 month lease only**