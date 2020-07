Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool table fireplace sauna

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport game room parking pool table garage sauna

Perfect Frank Lloyd Wright home in Hot Avondale Estates surrounded by 3 acres of privacy. Open, light, and bright contemporary home with large great room w/Stone two story fireplace, eat-in open kitchen overlooking Great Room downstairs, 3 acres of land, separate den or game room (pool table included), dry sauna downstairs, large wrap around deck, 1 car drive under garage, 2 car carport. Home is somewhat Campy but perfect for the right tenant!