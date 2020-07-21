609 Sugar Creek Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

Golf community. Swim and tennis available in the sub-division. Very spacious house in a cul de sac. Very quiet neighborhood with very well kept houses. 2 spacious living rooms. Very private backyard. Close to schools and shopping. Minutes to hwy I-20. Two spacious decks. Huge partially finished basement. Roof is about 5 years old. Very well priced.