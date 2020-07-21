All apartments in Rockdale County
Find more places like 609 Sugar Creek Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockdale County, GA
/
609 Sugar Creek Trl
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

609 Sugar Creek Trl

609 Sugar Creek Trail Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

609 Sugar Creek Trail Southeast, Rockdale County, GA 30094

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Golf community. Swim and tennis available in the sub-division. Very spacious house in a cul de sac. Very quiet neighborhood with very well kept houses. 2 spacious living rooms. Very private backyard. Close to schools and shopping. Minutes to hwy I-20. Two spacious decks. Huge partially finished basement. Roof is about 5 years old. Very well priced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Sugar Creek Trl have any available units?
609 Sugar Creek Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
What amenities does 609 Sugar Creek Trl have?
Some of 609 Sugar Creek Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Sugar Creek Trl currently offering any rent specials?
609 Sugar Creek Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Sugar Creek Trl pet-friendly?
No, 609 Sugar Creek Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockdale County.
Does 609 Sugar Creek Trl offer parking?
No, 609 Sugar Creek Trl does not offer parking.
Does 609 Sugar Creek Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Sugar Creek Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Sugar Creek Trl have a pool?
Yes, 609 Sugar Creek Trl has a pool.
Does 609 Sugar Creek Trl have accessible units?
No, 609 Sugar Creek Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Sugar Creek Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Sugar Creek Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Sugar Creek Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Sugar Creek Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30013

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAConyers, GARedan, GAStone Mountain, GACovington, GALoganville, GATucker, GA
Snellville, GAMcDonough, GAClarkston, GABelvedere Park, GACandler-McAfee, GAPanthersville, GAScottdale, GAAvondale Estates, GANorth Decatur, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College