4610 SE Hamlet Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Quaint 3 bedroom/2 bathroom all brick home. Garage converted to nice large rec room. Step-up porch in backyard with patio area. New paint throughout house, new carpet, recently addded vinyl plank in living room, tile in kitchen. Security Deposit is $900 plus $300 refundable cleaning fee. Rent includes year round landscaping. Less maintenance for the tenant!! Application fee $50/person or $75/married couple. No pets please. Appliances that appear in listing pics are different than is actually in the kitchen. Range/oven is newer and refrigerator is being replaced. Pictures will be updated to accurately represent new paint and floor coverings.