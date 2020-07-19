All apartments in Rockdale County
Find more places like 4610 SE Hamlet Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockdale County, GA
/
4610 SE Hamlet Walk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4610 SE Hamlet Walk

4610 Hamlet Walk SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4610 Hamlet Walk SE, Rockdale County, GA 30094

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quaint 3 bedroom/2 bathroom all brick home. Garage converted to nice large rec room. Step-up porch in backyard with patio area. New paint throughout house, new carpet, recently addded vinyl plank in living room, tile in kitchen. Security Deposit is $900 plus $300 refundable cleaning fee. Rent includes year round landscaping. Less maintenance for the tenant!! Application fee $50/person or $75/married couple. No pets please. Appliances that appear in listing pics are different than is actually in the kitchen. Range/oven is newer and refrigerator is being replaced. Pictures will be updated to accurately represent new paint and floor coverings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 SE Hamlet Walk have any available units?
4610 SE Hamlet Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
What amenities does 4610 SE Hamlet Walk have?
Some of 4610 SE Hamlet Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 SE Hamlet Walk currently offering any rent specials?
4610 SE Hamlet Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 SE Hamlet Walk pet-friendly?
No, 4610 SE Hamlet Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockdale County.
Does 4610 SE Hamlet Walk offer parking?
Yes, 4610 SE Hamlet Walk offers parking.
Does 4610 SE Hamlet Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 SE Hamlet Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 SE Hamlet Walk have a pool?
No, 4610 SE Hamlet Walk does not have a pool.
Does 4610 SE Hamlet Walk have accessible units?
No, 4610 SE Hamlet Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 SE Hamlet Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 4610 SE Hamlet Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4610 SE Hamlet Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 4610 SE Hamlet Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30013
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAConyers, GARedan, GAStone Mountain, GACovington, GALoganville, GATucker, GA
Snellville, GAMcDonough, GAClarkston, GABelvedere Park, GACandler-McAfee, GAPanthersville, GAScottdale, GAAvondale Estates, GANorth Decatur, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College