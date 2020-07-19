2169 King Forest Dr. SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rocking chair front porch and private backyard!

Kitchen with granite counter-tops and breakfast area

Family room with wood burning fireplace

Formal living/dining room combo

Master bedroom has his & her closets!

Call & SEE TODAY!!!



Schools: Flat Shoals Elementary; Memorial Middle; Salem High School



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.