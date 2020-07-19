All apartments in Rockdale County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2169 King Forest Dr. SE

2169 SE King Forest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2169 SE King Forest Dr, Rockdale County, GA 30013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rocking chair front porch and private backyard!
Kitchen with granite counter-tops and breakfast area
Family room with wood burning fireplace
Formal living/dining room combo
Master bedroom has his & her closets!
Call & SEE TODAY!!!

Schools: Flat Shoals Elementary; Memorial Middle; Salem High School

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2169 King Forest Dr. SE have any available units?
2169 King Forest Dr. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
What amenities does 2169 King Forest Dr. SE have?
Some of 2169 King Forest Dr. SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2169 King Forest Dr. SE currently offering any rent specials?
2169 King Forest Dr. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2169 King Forest Dr. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2169 King Forest Dr. SE is pet friendly.
Does 2169 King Forest Dr. SE offer parking?
No, 2169 King Forest Dr. SE does not offer parking.
Does 2169 King Forest Dr. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2169 King Forest Dr. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2169 King Forest Dr. SE have a pool?
No, 2169 King Forest Dr. SE does not have a pool.
Does 2169 King Forest Dr. SE have accessible units?
No, 2169 King Forest Dr. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2169 King Forest Dr. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2169 King Forest Dr. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2169 King Forest Dr. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2169 King Forest Dr. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
