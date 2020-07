Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful raised ranch ready for your family. Just renovated. New plank flooring, new paint, new appliances. Main floor features 3 bed, 2 baths, gr/dining combo, and kitchen. Lower level has den, two additional rooms, half bath and large laundry room. Huge deck on back overlooking beautiful fenced in back yard. Hurry this one will not last. Located on quite culdesac street.