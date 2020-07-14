All apartments in Riverdale
Riverdale, GA
Sutter Lake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

Sutter Lake

8104 Webb Rd · (770) 691-2027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA 30274

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0912 · Avail. Aug 27

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 3310 · Avail. Jul 18

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 0401 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3105 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 0605 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 2307 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sutter Lake.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
Sutter Lake Apartment Homes is conveniently located just minutes from Hartsfield International Airport and downtown Atlanta. More than just apartments, our upgraded homes are designed to suit the most refined tastes. Positioned on 55 acres of beautifully landscaped real estate, Sutter Lake offers a park-like setting with two natural lakes spread over 11 acres. Other amenities include controlled access gates, two sparkling swimming pools, two tennis courts, exercise & fitness center, resident business center, indoor basketball court and clothes care facilities. You will appreciate our convenient location, superb amenities and the outstanding customer service. Set an appointment today for your personalized tour of our amazing community in Riverdale, Georgia.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $225 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400.00
limit: 2
rent: $15.00
restrictions: 85 lbs Max Each. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sutter Lake have any available units?
Sutter Lake has 10 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Sutter Lake have?
Some of Sutter Lake's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sutter Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Sutter Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sutter Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Sutter Lake is pet friendly.
Does Sutter Lake offer parking?
Yes, Sutter Lake offers parking.
Does Sutter Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sutter Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sutter Lake have a pool?
Yes, Sutter Lake has a pool.
Does Sutter Lake have accessible units?
No, Sutter Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Sutter Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sutter Lake has units with dishwashers.
