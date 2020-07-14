Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center gym pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse hot tub internet access

Sutter Lake Apartment Homes is conveniently located just minutes from Hartsfield International Airport and downtown Atlanta. More than just apartments, our upgraded homes are designed to suit the most refined tastes. Positioned on 55 acres of beautifully landscaped real estate, Sutter Lake offers a park-like setting with two natural lakes spread over 11 acres. Other amenities include controlled access gates, two sparkling swimming pools, two tennis courts, exercise & fitness center, resident business center, indoor basketball court and clothes care facilities. You will appreciate our convenient location, superb amenities and the outstanding customer service. Set an appointment today for your personalized tour of our amazing community in Riverdale, Georgia.