8396 Willows Way

Split level home ready for quick move-in. We recently installed IVT flooring throughout the living room and the family room. This home features a large family room on the lower level complete with a full bath. Large rear back yard, eat-in kitchen and so much more!



This home is offered EXCLUSIVELY by Brandywine Homes USA. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. Tenant insurance required.



Brandywine Homes does not list on Craigslist.

