Amenities

w/d hookup stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities microwave w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful downstairs 3 bd 1.5 bath duplex. Stunning tile shower and bath, big kitchen with stainless steel appliances including built in microwave, lots of natural lighting and plenty of storage and space. laundry hookups. Contact us to schedule a showing.



*****************PHOTOS COMING SOON*****************

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.