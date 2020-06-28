All apartments in Riverdale
Riverdale, GA
370 Valiant Lane
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM

370 Valiant Lane

370 Valiant Lane · No Longer Available
Location

370 Valiant Lane, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Valiant Lane have any available units?
370 Valiant Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 370 Valiant Lane currently offering any rent specials?
370 Valiant Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Valiant Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 370 Valiant Lane is pet friendly.
Does 370 Valiant Lane offer parking?
No, 370 Valiant Lane does not offer parking.
Does 370 Valiant Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 Valiant Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Valiant Lane have a pool?
No, 370 Valiant Lane does not have a pool.
Does 370 Valiant Lane have accessible units?
No, 370 Valiant Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Valiant Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 Valiant Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Valiant Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 Valiant Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
