1042 Ascot Court

Lovely and Large Home in Riverdale!!! 4br/3.5ba Totally Renovated and Ready to Move-in!! - *******BRAND NEW LISTING CONTACT US TODAY, VIEW TOMORROW******



Lovely 4br/3.5ba Home in the cul-de-sac in a lovely neighborhood. Nice open floor plan with a large living room, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and custom cabinets. This home also features nice sized bedrooms and a large master bedroom. Brand new wood floors and paint throughout. The lovely deck overlooks the private backyard. This home is in a quiet, well established neighborhood located near shopping, schools and major highways. The home has a full security system with motion detectors and 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. A property like this especially at this PRICE...WON'T last long!!! Email us today for an IMMEDIATE viewing.



