Apartment List
/
GA
/
richmond hill
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:37 AM

74 Apartments for rent in Richmond Hill, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Richmond Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
16 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
109 Richmond Walk Drive
109 Richmond Walk Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 109 Richmond Walk Drive in Richmond Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
76 Sandpiper Road
76 Sandpiper Rd, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
76 Sandpiper Road Available 09/07/20 - Striking 1,150 sq ft ,3 Bed/2 Bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Newly refurbished and modernized with LVP flooring in the family room, kitchen, eating area, hallway, master bath and guest bath.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1130 Canyon Oak Loop
1130 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1538 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse with a Direct Access Garage! Incredible Richmond Hill Location in Live Oak! Zoned for All Richmond Hill Schools! Huge 1444 Square Feet! Fabulous 2-tone luxury paint - Beautiful Finishes and Upgrades

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
284 Waverly Lane
284 Waverly Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3175 sqft
284 Waverly Lane Available 08/31/20 Available in August - This gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home features a spacious living with an open concept and bright space from natural lighting. Hardwood floors all through out the main area.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1050 Canyon Oak Loop
1050 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1441 sqft
1050 Canyon Oak Loop Available 08/07/20 Available in August - Located in the heart of Richmond Hill in Live Oak Subdivision, this town home will be available for move in during August! 3 bedrooms (all bedrooms upstairs) 2 1/2 bathrooms, living

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Williams Ave
130 Williams Ave, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
Amenity loaded Richmond Place Subdivision! - Location! Location! Location! Within city limits of Richmond Hill. Walk to grocery, Starbucks, library, post office and bank. Richmond Hill school system.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
933 Young Way
933 Young Way, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2850 sqft
Available for move in June 22nd***$2000 a month - 4br/2.5ba & 3 car garage home has Master Suite on main floor w/ trey ceilings and marble bath. Kitchen has granite counters and living room is pre-wired for surround sound.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
695 E. Bristol Way
695 Bristol Way, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,375
2516 sqft
695 Bristol Way - 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms In Richmond Hill's Mainstreet Subdivision - Information contained herein is strictly subject to verification thru www.richmondhillrentals.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
210 Canyon Oak Loop
210 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1454 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 210 Canyon Oak Loop in Richmond Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
75 Golden Rod Loop
75 Golden Rod Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2054 sqft
1/2 of one month free with 12 month Lease!! 75 Golden Rod Loop Rent - $2150 Executive home in Richmond Hill! Community has Swimming Pool and Playground! Close to Schools, Recreation Center, Shopping and I95! Cottage Style Home has All The Bells

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
85 Blue Oak Drive
85 Blue Oak Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1661 sqft
Beautiful single story, 4 bedroom 2 bath home, located in Live Oak, walking distance from community HOA amenities. Amenities include pool, park, and clubhouse. Home features a beautiful foyer and open floor plan of living room, dining and kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
426 Boyd Drive
426 Boyd Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2200 sqft
A beautiful home with many upgrades in the heart of Richmond Hill! Conveniently located to schools and shopping! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a huge bonus room with a closet and recently updated wooden floors (tiles in kitchen and

1 of 30

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
307 Robinson Loop
307 Robinson Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is set on a large, private lot in a beautiful neighborhood in the center of Richmond Hill. This home has a large, detached garage and also a single car car port. The neighborhood is quiet and well kept.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
43 Steven Street
43 Steven St, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1375 sqft
Large Fenced Corner Lot in Richmond Place Subdivision - Location, Location, Location!! 1 story living in this rare rental opportunity! 3 bed/2 bath split plan located in the highly sought after subdivision of Richmond Place.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
32 Port Drive
32 Port Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1361 sqft
"Now Available" 32 Port Drive - Great deal in Richmond Hill! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom home. Fireplace in the living room, 1 car garage, fenced backyard, and a sunroom. New paint throughout and new carpet in bedrooms and dining room. Pets negotiable.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
142 Dearborn Dr.
142 Dearborn Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1361 sqft
142 Dearborn Dr. Available 08/13/20 Great Neighborhood! Great Location! - 3 bed 2 bath with large fenced back yard and screened in back porch. Spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen with breakfast area. 2 car garage. (RLNE4868614)

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
59 Cypress Lane
59 Cypress Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1478 sqft
59 Cypress Lane Available 08/14/20 Richmond Hill - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Fenced Courtyard! - Spacious town home in Cypress Point Community. 3 BR 2.5 Bath with half bath on main floor for guests.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond Hill

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
39 Dutchtown Road
39 Dutchtown Rd, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1797 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Bonus Room in Richmond Hill - This home has some gorgeous trees, and large open yard. The back deck is a perfect spot to entertain! 1797 square feet; 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Richmond Hill.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond Hill
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
21 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
17 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1079 sqft
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
$
4 Units Available
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$949
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Richmond Hill, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Richmond Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Richmond Hill 1 BedroomsRichmond Hill 2 BedroomsRichmond Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichmond Hill 3 BedroomsRichmond Hill Apartments with Balcony
Richmond Hill Apartments with GarageRichmond Hill Apartments with GymRichmond Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichmond Hill Apartments with Parking
Richmond Hill Apartments with PoolRichmond Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerRichmond Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsRichmond Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GA
Dock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GASt. Simons, GAStatesboro, GASkidaway Island, GACountry Club Estates, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Coastal GeorgiaSavannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State UniversityUniversity of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University