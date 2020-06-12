/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
139 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richmond Hill, GA
283 Laurel Hill
283 Laurel Hill Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1506 sqft
283 Laurel Hill Available 07/10/20 Coming Available Mid-July! Conveniently Located in Richmond Hill! - MORE PHOTOS TO COME of this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Mainstreet.
308 Scarlett Lane
308 Scarlett Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2107 sqft
308 Scarlett Lane Available 07/01/20 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the City of Richmond Hill - Close to both I-95 Exits - Take a 3D tour of this home https://my.matterport.
62 Shady Hill Circle
62 Shady Hill Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
62 Shady Hill Circle Available 07/22/20 Mainstreet Subdivision Richmond Hill - Four bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in an ideal community very close to Richmond Hill's great schools.
276 Piercefield Drive
276 Piercefield Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
Available June 8th!!! $1300 a month!!! - Gorgeous home in Richmond Hill most convenient neighborhood. Home is close to schools, shopping, and I-95. Beautiful kitchen and appliances, partially fenced yard. Fireplace located in the family room.
110 Richmond Walk
110 Richmond Walk Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
110 Richmond Walk Available 07/02/20 *Coming Soon* 110 Richmond Walk - Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Richmond Hill! Very open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Also has a formal dining room.
45 Summer Hill Ct.
45 Summer Hill Ct, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2037 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths in Richmond Hill! - Great open floor plan. Main level encompasses the living room, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless appliances, formal dining room and half bath on main level.
35 Coleman Court
35 Coleman Ct, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1507 sqft
35 Coleman Court Available 07/10/20 Coming Soon!- 3BD, 2.5BTH Townhome! - *BRAND NEW* This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is move-in ready! Open concept main living area with laminate wood flooring.
252 Flint Creek Drive
252 Flint Creek Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
252 Flint Creek Drive Available 06/26/20 *Coming Soon* 252 Flint Creek Drive in Mulberry subdivision, Richmond Hill - Beautiful all brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fireplace. Beautiful fenced back yard.
933 Young Way
933 Young Way, Richmond Hill, GA
933 Young Way Available 06/22/20 Available for move in June 22nd***$2000 a month - 4br/2.5ba & 3 car garage home has Master Suite on main floor w/ trey ceilings and marble bath.
505 Canyon Oak Loop
505 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1980 sqft
505 Canyon Oak Loop Available 07/16/20 Coming Available Mid July! - This cozy property will be available on June 24th. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in the conveniently located community of Live Oak.
105 Butler Dr.
105 Butler Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2444 sqft
Available Now! 3BR 2.5 Bath in White Oak - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath features a formal dining room, breakfast area, and bar area. The kitchen has black appliances and 42 inch dark cabinets.
190 Scarlett Lane
190 Scarlett Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
190 Scarlett Lane Available 06/29/20 *Coming Soon* 190 Scarlett Lane - Great 4 Bedrooms, 2.
504 Golden Grove Lane
504 Golden Grove Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
504 Golden Grove Lane Available 07/06/20 Coming Available! Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home In the HEART of Richmond Hill! - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is conveniently located in the heart of Richmond Hill in the Mainstreet subdivision.
70 Waverly Ln.
70 Waverly Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2101 sqft
70 Waverly Ln. Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 3/2 WITH MANY COMMUNITY AMENITIES. - Open floor 2 story floor plan with all the bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Wood flooring, kitchen with island and master suite offers a sitting room.
441 Osprey Drive
441 Osprey Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1277 sqft
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home in Richmond Hill - All brick, 3 bedroom/2 bath updated home with a nice sunroom situated on a lot with a wood view and privacy fence.
695 E. Bristol Way
695 Bristol Way, Richmond Hill, GA
695 E. Bristol Way Available 07/01/20 695 Bristol Way - 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms In Richmond Hill's Mainstreet Subdivision - Information contained herein is strictly subject to verification thru www.richmondhillrentals.
130 Williams Ave
130 Williams Ave, Richmond Hill, GA
130 Williams Ave Available 06/19/20 Amenity loaded Richmond Place Subdivision! - Location! Location! Location! Within city limits of Richmond Hill. Walk to grocery, Starbucks, library, post office and bank. Richmond Hill school system.
320 Canyon Oak Loop
320 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1476 sqft
Central Richmond Hill - Live Oak Plantation - Amenity Community - FANTASTIC 3 BED 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH UPGRADED SS APPLIANCES. EASY LIVING WITH NO YARD MAINTENANCE, SMALL FENCED PATIO FOR GRILLING AND ENTERTAINING.
645 Summer Hill Way
645 Summer Hill Way, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1782 sqft
- (RLNE2414263)
130 Shady Hill Circle
130 Shady Hill Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
130 Shady Hill Circle Available 07/07/20 130 Shady Hill Cirlce * Richmond Hill, GA $1900/month - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with formal dining room, great room and family room with fireplace. Master on main. Wood floors downstairs.
52 Lonnie Drive
52 Lonnie Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
52 Lonnie Drive Available 07/07/20 52 Lonnie Drive * Richmond Hill GA * $1950 - Executive home w/ 4 BR plus loft & 2.5BA. Greatroom w/ fireplace. Kitchen w/ breakfast bar & stainless appliances & large breakfast area. Master BR upstairs.
235 Red Oak Drive
235 Red Oak Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
235 Red Oak Drive Available 08/07/20 Available August 7th!!! $1775 a month - Two-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & bonus room. Large kitchen with island, pantry and dinette area. Master bedroom is downstairs with large walk-in closet.
153 Hall Street
153 Hall St, Richmond Hill, GA
153 Hall Street Available 07/07/20 153 Hall Street ***Available July 7th or Sooner*** - All brick home with 4 Bedrooms & 2 full baths with privacy fenced yard.
30 Chapel Ln
30 Chaple Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1927 sqft
30 Chapel Ln Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE2161948)
