Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

105 Butler Dr.

105 Butler Dr · (912) 380-3167 ext. 0000
Location

105 Butler Dr, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 Butler Dr. · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2444 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available Now! 3BR 2.5 Bath in White Oak - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath features a formal dining room, breakfast area, and bar area. The kitchen has black appliances and 42 inch dark cabinets. The home also features an office and half bath on the main floor with an additional sunroom space off of the kitchen. Upstairs where the three bedrooms are located also has two baths, and the laundry room. The guest bath has dual sinks while the master bedroom has his/her closets and dual sinks plus separate tub/shower in the master bath. The yard is fenced in and a storage shed.

(RLNE4132556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Butler Dr. have any available units?
105 Butler Dr. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 105 Butler Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
105 Butler Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Butler Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 105 Butler Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond Hill.
Does 105 Butler Dr. offer parking?
No, 105 Butler Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 105 Butler Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Butler Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Butler Dr. have a pool?
No, 105 Butler Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 105 Butler Dr. have accessible units?
No, 105 Butler Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Butler Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Butler Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Butler Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Butler Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
