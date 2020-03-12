105 Butler Dr.

Amenities

Available Now! 3BR 2.5 Bath in White Oak - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath features a formal dining room, breakfast area, and bar area. The kitchen has black appliances and 42 inch dark cabinets. The home also features an office and half bath on the main floor with an additional sunroom space off of the kitchen. Upstairs where the three bedrooms are located also has two baths, and the laundry room. The guest bath has dual sinks while the master bedroom has his/her closets and dual sinks plus separate tub/shower in the master bath. The yard is fenced in and a storage shed.



