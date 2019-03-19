Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1966 Matthew Way
1966 Matthew Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
1966 Matthew Way, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom that comes with 1553 SqFt of living space.
Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1966 Matthew Way have any available units?
1966 Matthew Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
Is 1966 Matthew Way currently offering any rent specials?
1966 Matthew Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1966 Matthew Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1966 Matthew Way is pet friendly.
Does 1966 Matthew Way offer parking?
No, 1966 Matthew Way does not offer parking.
Does 1966 Matthew Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1966 Matthew Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1966 Matthew Way have a pool?
No, 1966 Matthew Way does not have a pool.
Does 1966 Matthew Way have accessible units?
No, 1966 Matthew Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1966 Matthew Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1966 Matthew Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1966 Matthew Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1966 Matthew Way does not have units with air conditioning.
