Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6565 Wellington Chase Court
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:48 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6565 Wellington Chase Court
6565 Wellington Chase Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
6565 Wellington Chase Court, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice townhouse with a loft well maintain. Walking distance to many amenities in the area. Near Marta. Close to the interstate and Stonecrest Mall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6565 Wellington Chase Court have any available units?
6565 Wellington Chase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 6565 Wellington Chase Court have?
Some of 6565 Wellington Chase Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6565 Wellington Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
6565 Wellington Chase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6565 Wellington Chase Court pet-friendly?
No, 6565 Wellington Chase Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 6565 Wellington Chase Court offer parking?
Yes, 6565 Wellington Chase Court offers parking.
Does 6565 Wellington Chase Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6565 Wellington Chase Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6565 Wellington Chase Court have a pool?
No, 6565 Wellington Chase Court does not have a pool.
Does 6565 Wellington Chase Court have accessible units?
No, 6565 Wellington Chase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6565 Wellington Chase Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6565 Wellington Chase Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6565 Wellington Chase Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6565 Wellington Chase Court does not have units with air conditioning.
