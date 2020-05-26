6559 Wellington Chase Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

***Available Now***



More photos to come!



Beautiful 2BR 1.5BA townhome features hardwood flooring, ample closet space, updated baths, and comfort galore with 1280 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy an updated kitchen with appliances, a breakfast area and a double pantry, plus a convenient built-in desk space to keep you organized. French doors from the kitchen lead outside to the patio and backyard. The spacious family room has lovely natural light, come make this yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Subdivision: STONEBRIDGE CREEK ESTATES



Schools: Lithonia High School



Lithonia Middle School



Stoneview Elementary School

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Schedule a Self Showing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.