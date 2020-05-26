All apartments in Redan
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

6559 Wellington Chase Court

6559 Wellington Chase Court · No Longer Available
Location

6559 Wellington Chase Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Available Now***

More photos to come!

Beautiful 2BR 1.5BA townhome features hardwood flooring, ample closet space, updated baths, and comfort galore with 1280 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy an updated kitchen with appliances, a breakfast area and a double pantry, plus a convenient built-in desk space to keep you organized. French doors from the kitchen lead outside to the patio and backyard. The spacious family room has lovely natural light, come make this yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Subdivision: STONEBRIDGE CREEK ESTATES

Schools: Lithonia High School

Lithonia Middle School

Stoneview Elementary School
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6559 Wellington Chase Court have any available units?
6559 Wellington Chase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6559 Wellington Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
6559 Wellington Chase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6559 Wellington Chase Court pet-friendly?
No, 6559 Wellington Chase Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6559 Wellington Chase Court offer parking?
No, 6559 Wellington Chase Court does not offer parking.
Does 6559 Wellington Chase Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6559 Wellington Chase Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6559 Wellington Chase Court have a pool?
No, 6559 Wellington Chase Court does not have a pool.
Does 6559 Wellington Chase Court have accessible units?
No, 6559 Wellington Chase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6559 Wellington Chase Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6559 Wellington Chase Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6559 Wellington Chase Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6559 Wellington Chase Court does not have units with air conditioning.

