6451 Phillips Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available Now*** New photos on order! Beautiful Move-in Ready 3BR 2BA Split Level Lithonia home features a bright open floor with a living and dining room combination that also is open to the kitchen. The master bedroom and master bath has a nice soaking tub. The lower level boasts a large family room or bonus room however you wish to allocate the additional space! The backyard patio is perfect for outdoor relaxation. Located in close proximity to Redan Park, schools and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.