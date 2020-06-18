All apartments in Redan
6451 Phillips Creek Drive

Location

6451 Phillips Creek Drive, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** New photos on order! Beautiful Move-in Ready 3BR 2BA Split Level Lithonia home features a bright open floor with a living and dining room combination that also is open to the kitchen. The master bedroom and master bath has a nice soaking tub. The lower level boasts a large family room or bonus room however you wish to allocate the additional space! The backyard patio is perfect for outdoor relaxation. Located in close proximity to Redan Park, schools and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6451 Phillips Creek Drive have any available units?
6451 Phillips Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6451 Phillips Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6451 Phillips Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6451 Phillips Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6451 Phillips Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6451 Phillips Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 6451 Phillips Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6451 Phillips Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6451 Phillips Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6451 Phillips Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6451 Phillips Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6451 Phillips Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6451 Phillips Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6451 Phillips Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6451 Phillips Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6451 Phillips Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6451 Phillips Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
