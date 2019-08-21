All apartments in Redan
6374 Phillips Place

6374 Phillips Place · No Longer Available
Location

6374 Phillips Place, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3.5bd/2.5ba Home..Great Location!! Move-in Ready! Call today! - ************NEW LISTING*********** **************NEW LISTING*************
Very lovely and spacious four-sided brick 3.5br/2.5ba home with fenced backyard in a quiet neighborhood and great location available for IMMEDIATE move-in!! This home features beautiful, rich hardwood floors throughout and it has been totally renovated with new carpet, paint, appliances, and etc. This home has a large separate living room area, formal dining room, open eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen opens up to the very inviting family room with a lovely brick fireplace. The home also has a large laundry room that also serves as a mud room off from the garage. The nice deck overlooks the nice and tranquil backyard. You will be minutes away from the Redan Park and Recreational Center, schools, shopping, Hwy I20, and Stone Crest Mall. The full security with motion detector, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch feature, is monthly monitoring and paid by the landlord and included in the rent. This Gem Won't Last LONG at this price!! Call today to schedule a viewing.

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.
Send emails of interest to:
Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.
****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****

(RLNE3531325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6374 Phillips Place have any available units?
6374 Phillips Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 6374 Phillips Place have?
Some of 6374 Phillips Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6374 Phillips Place currently offering any rent specials?
6374 Phillips Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6374 Phillips Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6374 Phillips Place is pet friendly.
Does 6374 Phillips Place offer parking?
Yes, 6374 Phillips Place offers parking.
Does 6374 Phillips Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6374 Phillips Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6374 Phillips Place have a pool?
No, 6374 Phillips Place does not have a pool.
Does 6374 Phillips Place have accessible units?
No, 6374 Phillips Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6374 Phillips Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6374 Phillips Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6374 Phillips Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6374 Phillips Place does not have units with air conditioning.
