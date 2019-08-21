6374 Phillips Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very lovely and spacious four-sided brick 3.5br/2.5ba home with fenced backyard in a quiet neighborhood and great location available for IMMEDIATE move-in!! This home features beautiful, rich hardwood floors throughout and it has been totally renovated with new carpet, paint, appliances, and etc. This home has a large separate living room area, formal dining room, open eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen opens up to the very inviting family room with a lovely brick fireplace. The home also has a large laundry room that also serves as a mud room off from the garage. The nice deck overlooks the nice and tranquil backyard. You will be minutes away from the Redan Park and Recreational Center, schools, shopping, Hwy I20, and Stone Crest Mall. The full security with motion detector, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch feature, is monthly monitoring and paid by the landlord and included in the rent. This Gem Won't Last LONG at this price!! Call today to schedule a viewing.



