Redan, GA
6332 Wellington Walk Way
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

6332 Wellington Walk Way

6332 Wellington Walk Way · No Longer Available
Location

6332 Wellington Walk Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
$1100 is the discounted rent from $1150 if paid by 5pm the 1st of each month. No Section 8 or Pets Please contact Kevin at 404-513-8393 for appointment to show. Application 45 per adult at www.northpointam.com

3 x the rent in gross income required and been at your job for at least 1 year.

(RLNE441203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6332 Wellington Walk Way have any available units?
6332 Wellington Walk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 6332 Wellington Walk Way have?
Some of 6332 Wellington Walk Way's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6332 Wellington Walk Way currently offering any rent specials?
6332 Wellington Walk Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6332 Wellington Walk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6332 Wellington Walk Way is pet friendly.
Does 6332 Wellington Walk Way offer parking?
Yes, 6332 Wellington Walk Way does offer parking.
Does 6332 Wellington Walk Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6332 Wellington Walk Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6332 Wellington Walk Way have a pool?
No, 6332 Wellington Walk Way does not have a pool.
Does 6332 Wellington Walk Way have accessible units?
No, 6332 Wellington Walk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6332 Wellington Walk Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6332 Wellington Walk Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6332 Wellington Walk Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6332 Wellington Walk Way has units with air conditioning.
