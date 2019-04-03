6332 Wellington Walk Way

Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$1100 is the discounted rent from $1150 if paid by 5pm the 1st of each month. No Section 8 or Pets Please contact Kevin at 404-513-8393 for appointment to show. Application 45 per adult at www.northpointam.com



3 x the rent in gross income required and been at your job for at least 1 year.



(RLNE441203)