All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 6173 Saint Christophers Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6173 Saint Christophers Court
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

6173 Saint Christophers Court

6173 St Christophers Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6173 St Christophers Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 weeks free rent applied to first mos rent (must sign by 1/10/20)

Beautiful 2 story 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home featuring a rocking chair worthy front porch, and large sunlit windows. Home features a spacious open floorplan, a chefï¿½??s kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, with all updated appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets and a large outdoor area great for entertaining complete this home.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6173 Saint Christophers Court have any available units?
6173 Saint Christophers Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 6173 Saint Christophers Court have?
Some of 6173 Saint Christophers Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6173 Saint Christophers Court currently offering any rent specials?
6173 Saint Christophers Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6173 Saint Christophers Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6173 Saint Christophers Court is pet friendly.
Does 6173 Saint Christophers Court offer parking?
No, 6173 Saint Christophers Court does not offer parking.
Does 6173 Saint Christophers Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6173 Saint Christophers Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6173 Saint Christophers Court have a pool?
No, 6173 Saint Christophers Court does not have a pool.
Does 6173 Saint Christophers Court have accessible units?
No, 6173 Saint Christophers Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6173 Saint Christophers Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6173 Saint Christophers Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6173 Saint Christophers Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6173 Saint Christophers Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College