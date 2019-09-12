6059 Creekford Drive

Amenities

Move In Ready. Newly Renovated with Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace in the Living room. Home close to the cul-de-sac. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath, Laundry room and 1 car garage. Central Heat and AC.



Need to make at least 3 times the rent per month as min income with steady employment history, clean background and no evictions or landlord collections in the past 5 years.



Application Fee: $50 and Security Deposit equal to one months rent

Pet Policy: Cats and dogs allowed w/pet fee, screening pet rent. No aggressive breeds allowed.



Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.