All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 6059 Creekford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6059 Creekford Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 4:12 PM

6059 Creekford Drive

6059 Creekford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6059 Creekford Drive, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move In Ready. Newly Renovated with Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace in the Living room. Home close to the cul-de-sac. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath, Laundry room and 1 car garage. Central Heat and AC.

Need to make at least 3 times the rent per month as min income with steady employment history, clean background and no evictions or landlord collections in the past 5 years.

Application Fee: $50 and Security Deposit equal to one months rent
Pet Policy: Cats and dogs allowed w/pet fee, screening pet rent. No aggressive breeds allowed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6059 Creekford Drive have any available units?
6059 Creekford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 6059 Creekford Drive have?
Some of 6059 Creekford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6059 Creekford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6059 Creekford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6059 Creekford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6059 Creekford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6059 Creekford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6059 Creekford Drive offers parking.
Does 6059 Creekford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6059 Creekford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6059 Creekford Drive have a pool?
No, 6059 Creekford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6059 Creekford Drive have accessible units?
No, 6059 Creekford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6059 Creekford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6059 Creekford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6059 Creekford Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6059 Creekford Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College