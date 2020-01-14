All apartments in Redan
5610 Whittondale Rd

5610 Whittondale Road · No Longer Available
Location

5610 Whittondale Road, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$500.00 off first month rent! Beautiful 3 bedroom lease to own home!(video tour) - 5610 Whittondale Rd, Lithonia, GA 30058 3-bedroom/2-bathroom home is located in a very quiet neighborhood in the beautiful city of Lithonia, GA. The living room has gorgeous colored walls, frieze carpet and a gas burning fireplace. The dining room has hard floors and a gorgeous hanging chandelier. The kitchen has tiled floors, gorgeous countertops and backsplash, very lovely cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The breakfast nook has a beautiful red wall. It also offers a 2-car garage, a completely fenced backyard and a state-of-the-art security system installed.
Lease to Own Program:
-3-year lease minimum
-There is an upfront option payment due which is applied towards purchase price.
-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+
-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs). A $1000.00 pet deposit. with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed.
-Gross monthly income must meet 3x rent or more
-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years
-Criminal Background check
-No Evictions
-600 or better credit score
-NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS AT THIS TIME

For more information call Sherice at 404-902-5693 or visit www.gotourhome.com

(RLNE2565278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 Whittondale Rd have any available units?
5610 Whittondale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5610 Whittondale Rd have?
Some of 5610 Whittondale Rd's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 Whittondale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5610 Whittondale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 Whittondale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5610 Whittondale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5610 Whittondale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5610 Whittondale Rd offers parking.
Does 5610 Whittondale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5610 Whittondale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 Whittondale Rd have a pool?
No, 5610 Whittondale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5610 Whittondale Rd have accessible units?
No, 5610 Whittondale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 Whittondale Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5610 Whittondale Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5610 Whittondale Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5610 Whittondale Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
