$500.00 off first month rent! Beautiful 3 bedroom lease to own home!(video tour) - 5610 Whittondale Rd, Lithonia, GA 30058 3-bedroom/2-bathroom home is located in a very quiet neighborhood in the beautiful city of Lithonia, GA. The living room has gorgeous colored walls, frieze carpet and a gas burning fireplace. The dining room has hard floors and a gorgeous hanging chandelier. The kitchen has tiled floors, gorgeous countertops and backsplash, very lovely cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The breakfast nook has a beautiful red wall. It also offers a 2-car garage, a completely fenced backyard and a state-of-the-art security system installed.

Lease to Own Program:

-3-year lease minimum

-There is an upfront option payment due which is applied towards purchase price.

-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+

-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs). A $1000.00 pet deposit. with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed.

-Gross monthly income must meet 3x rent or more

-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years

-Criminal Background check

-No Evictions

-600 or better credit score

-NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS AT THIS TIME



For more information call Sherice at 404-902-5693 or visit www.gotourhome.com



