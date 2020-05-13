5586 Panola Place

Amenities

***Available Now***

Move-In Ready 3BR 2BA home features a large, fenced-in backyard with patio, hardwoods, and carpet, a spacious living room with a fireplace and soaring ceilings, a cute eat-in and fully applianced kitchen with granite countertops and bump out window, main floor bedroom with bath, and two more bedrooms upstairs with additional bathroom. Enjoy garage parking with driveway and a covered porch. Hurry this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.