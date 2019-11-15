5577 Marbut Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Traditional townhome features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on upper level, living room, dining room, kitchen and half bathroom on main level.



Home has laminate flooring on the lower level and also has washer and dryer connections.



This townhome has a large master bedroom and 2 decent size secondary bedrooms.



Townhome has a private backyard and nice storage shed in back for storage.



This home is move in ready and available for immediate occupancy.



No housing vouchers at this time.



Good credit, renters insurance, and 3 times seasoned income required. 45 per adult app fee.