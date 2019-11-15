All apartments in Redan
Last updated November 15 2019 at 8:36 AM

5577 Marbut Rd

5577 Marbut Road · No Longer Available
Location

5577 Marbut Road, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Traditional townhome features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on upper level, living room, dining room, kitchen and half bathroom on main level.

Home has laminate flooring on the lower level and also has washer and dryer connections.

This townhome has a large master bedroom and 2 decent size secondary bedrooms.

Townhome has a private backyard and nice storage shed in back for storage.

This home is move in ready and available for immediate occupancy.

No housing vouchers at this time.

Good credit, renters insurance, and 3 times seasoned income required. 45 per adult app fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5577 Marbut Rd have any available units?
5577 Marbut Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5577 Marbut Rd have?
Some of 5577 Marbut Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5577 Marbut Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5577 Marbut Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5577 Marbut Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5577 Marbut Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5577 Marbut Rd offer parking?
No, 5577 Marbut Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5577 Marbut Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5577 Marbut Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5577 Marbut Rd have a pool?
No, 5577 Marbut Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5577 Marbut Rd have accessible units?
No, 5577 Marbut Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5577 Marbut Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5577 Marbut Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5577 Marbut Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5577 Marbut Rd has units with air conditioning.

