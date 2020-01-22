All apartments in Redan
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

5391 Megan Road

5391 Megan Road · No Longer Available
Location

5391 Megan Road, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call to view TODAY!!! - This property has been completely renovated with a large open kitchen, lots of cabinet storage and all of the appliances. This home has a fenced backyard, 2 car garage, Living room with bay window and fireplace; Dining room; ( 3 ) bedrooms and ( 2 ) full baths.

The goal with Bella Management is to assist you in finding a home. The process is quick and easy. Upon applying you will be required to pay a non-refundable application fee of $ 45.00 per applicant.

We do allow pets with a $350.00 Non refundable pet deposit
At this time we are not excepting Sec 8 vouchers

Deposit + 1 Months Rent

To preview one of our properties or to get more information please call:

678-807-5150

(RLNE1812126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5391 Megan Road have any available units?
5391 Megan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5391 Megan Road currently offering any rent specials?
5391 Megan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5391 Megan Road pet-friendly?
No, 5391 Megan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5391 Megan Road offer parking?
Yes, 5391 Megan Road offers parking.
Does 5391 Megan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5391 Megan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5391 Megan Road have a pool?
No, 5391 Megan Road does not have a pool.
Does 5391 Megan Road have accessible units?
No, 5391 Megan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5391 Megan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5391 Megan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5391 Megan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5391 Megan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
