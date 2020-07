Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Laurel Plantation presents this beautifully renovated split-level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that features an open concept floorplan and plenty of family living space! The kitchen has been updated with all new appliances, granite counter tops, warming paint colors, and new flooring! You'll appreciate the higher end bathroom finishes and exquisite tile designs! The multi-tiered rear deck is perfect for those lazy summer days!!