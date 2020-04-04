All apartments in Redan
Last updated April 4 2020

4741 White Oak Path

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4741 White Oak Path, Redan, GA 30088

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4741 White Oak Path Stone Mountain GA · Avail. now

$1,254

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft



Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,344 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5656822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4741 White Oak Path have any available units?
4741 White Oak Path has a unit available for $1,254 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4741 White Oak Path have?
Some of 4741 White Oak Path's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4741 White Oak Path currently offering any rent specials?
4741 White Oak Path isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4741 White Oak Path pet-friendly?
No, 4741 White Oak Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 4741 White Oak Path offer parking?
Yes, 4741 White Oak Path does offer parking.
Does 4741 White Oak Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4741 White Oak Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4741 White Oak Path have a pool?
Yes, 4741 White Oak Path has a pool.
Does 4741 White Oak Path have accessible units?
No, 4741 White Oak Path does not have accessible units.
Does 4741 White Oak Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4741 White Oak Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 4741 White Oak Path have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4741 White Oak Path has units with air conditioning.
