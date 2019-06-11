All apartments in Redan
Last updated June 11 2019

4741 Lost Colony Ct

4741 Lost Colony Court · No Longer Available
Location

4741 Lost Colony Court, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON! If you are looking for a great home in Stone Mountain, this is the one! Three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths will make everyone happy! Photos will be posted soon and you can view the property once it is ready! - For more information please text - 7707072421
Must provide proof of income, and make approximately 3 times the rental amount
No evictions on credit report
No felony convictions
Every person in the home 18 and older are required to apply

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Pet deposit would apply

Section 8 not available

(RLNE4854031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4741 Lost Colony Ct have any available units?
4741 Lost Colony Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 4741 Lost Colony Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4741 Lost Colony Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4741 Lost Colony Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4741 Lost Colony Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4741 Lost Colony Ct offer parking?
No, 4741 Lost Colony Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4741 Lost Colony Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4741 Lost Colony Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4741 Lost Colony Ct have a pool?
No, 4741 Lost Colony Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4741 Lost Colony Ct have accessible units?
No, 4741 Lost Colony Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4741 Lost Colony Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4741 Lost Colony Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4741 Lost Colony Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4741 Lost Colony Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
