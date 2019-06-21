Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

4709 Lost Colony CT Available 07/01/19 This home is getting new flooring, fresh paint and a full makeover to be ready for you! Enjoy the warmth of this fireplace in the cozy living room! Great back yard! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths! - For more info, text 770 707 2421

Easy to apply! Go to ParksideLeasing.com

Must provide proof of income, and make 3 times the rental amount

No evictions on credit report

No felony convictions

Every person in the home 18 and older are required to apply



(RLNE1913110)