4709 Lost Colony CT
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

4709 Lost Colony CT

4709 Lost Colony Court · No Longer Available
Location

4709 Lost Colony Court, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
4709 Lost Colony CT Available 07/01/19 This home is getting new flooring, fresh paint and a full makeover to be ready for you! Enjoy the warmth of this fireplace in the cozy living room! Great back yard! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths! - For more info, text 770 707 2421
Easy to apply! Go to ParksideLeasing.com
Must provide proof of income, and make 3 times the rental amount
No evictions on credit report
No felony convictions
Every person in the home 18 and older are required to apply

(RLNE1913110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 Lost Colony CT have any available units?
4709 Lost Colony CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 4709 Lost Colony CT currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Lost Colony CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Lost Colony CT pet-friendly?
No, 4709 Lost Colony CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 4709 Lost Colony CT offer parking?
No, 4709 Lost Colony CT does not offer parking.
Does 4709 Lost Colony CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 Lost Colony CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Lost Colony CT have a pool?
No, 4709 Lost Colony CT does not have a pool.
Does 4709 Lost Colony CT have accessible units?
No, 4709 Lost Colony CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Lost Colony CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4709 Lost Colony CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4709 Lost Colony CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4709 Lost Colony CT does not have units with air conditioning.
