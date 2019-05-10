2683 RAMBLING WAY

Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***



Charming three bedroom two bath Bungalow features spacious rooms, neutral paint throughout, sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances, spacious great room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Spacious master with private bath plus hall bath. Awesome, level back yard, perfect for those backyard cookouts and 2 car garage. This home is a must see!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2001

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.