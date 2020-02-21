2384 Cragstone Court

Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Spacious two bedroom and two full bath and one half bath two story Lithonia townhome for rent featuring fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Each bedroom has it's own private bath and plenty of storage including backyard locked storage closet and private backyard. Unit features a separate dining room and sliding glass doors. Available immediately. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease. Sorry no section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.