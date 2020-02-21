All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 2384 Cragstone Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2384 Cragstone Court
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:32 PM

2384 Cragstone Court

2384 Cragstone Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2384 Cragstone Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Spacious two bedroom and two full bath and one half bath two story Lithonia townhome for rent featuring fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Each bedroom has it's own private bath and plenty of storage including backyard locked storage closet and private backyard. Unit features a separate dining room and sliding glass doors. Available immediately. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease. Sorry no section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2384 Cragstone Court have any available units?
2384 Cragstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2384 Cragstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
2384 Cragstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2384 Cragstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 2384 Cragstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2384 Cragstone Court offer parking?
No, 2384 Cragstone Court does not offer parking.
Does 2384 Cragstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2384 Cragstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2384 Cragstone Court have a pool?
No, 2384 Cragstone Court does not have a pool.
Does 2384 Cragstone Court have accessible units?
No, 2384 Cragstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2384 Cragstone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2384 Cragstone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2384 Cragstone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2384 Cragstone Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College