2381 Briar Knoll Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Spacious and private with brand new carpet throughout! Near the front of the home, the living room features a towering cathedral ceiling and large bay window that fills the home with natural light, a great space for relaxing and entertaining guests. The family room at the back of the home boasts hardwood floors and fireplace, which is perfect for snuggling up and watching movies on a chilly night. Escape the daily grind and retreat to the enthralling master suite, featuring trey ceiling, private attached bath, and walk-in closet. Whether cooking on the grill or just looking for some fresh air, the fully fenced backyard and walkout patio allow you to relax outdoors in peace and quiet. Schedule your exclusive home tour today!



