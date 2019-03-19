All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 2381 Briar Knoll Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2381 Briar Knoll Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2381 Briar Knoll Rd

2381 Briar Knoll Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2381 Briar Knoll Road, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Spacious and private with brand new carpet throughout! Near the front of the home, the living room features a towering cathedral ceiling and large bay window that fills the home with natural light, a great space for relaxing and entertaining guests. The family room at the back of the home boasts hardwood floors and fireplace, which is perfect for snuggling up and watching movies on a chilly night. Escape the daily grind and retreat to the enthralling master suite, featuring trey ceiling, private attached bath, and walk-in closet. Whether cooking on the grill or just looking for some fresh air, the fully fenced backyard and walkout patio allow you to relax outdoors in peace and quiet. Schedule your exclusive home tour today!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/2381-briar-knoll-rd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2381 Briar Knoll Rd have any available units?
2381 Briar Knoll Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2381 Briar Knoll Rd have?
Some of 2381 Briar Knoll Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2381 Briar Knoll Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2381 Briar Knoll Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2381 Briar Knoll Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2381 Briar Knoll Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2381 Briar Knoll Rd offer parking?
No, 2381 Briar Knoll Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2381 Briar Knoll Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2381 Briar Knoll Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2381 Briar Knoll Rd have a pool?
No, 2381 Briar Knoll Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2381 Briar Knoll Rd have accessible units?
No, 2381 Briar Knoll Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2381 Briar Knoll Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2381 Briar Knoll Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2381 Briar Knoll Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2381 Briar Knoll Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College