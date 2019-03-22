All apartments in Redan
2240 Rambling Way

2240 Rambling Way · No Longer Available
Location

2240 Rambling Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3bd/2.5ba Home...Great Location!! Move-in Ready!! Lithonia area!!! - ************NEW LISTING*********** **************NEW LISTING*************

Great home in a great location!! This home is available for IMMEDIATE rental! Won't last long! Our listings don't last on the market over a week!!! MOVE-IN READY...MEANS MOVE-IN READY!! The application process takes 24-48 hrs!! Hesitate and it WILL be gone.....

3bd/2.5ba Open and very spacious floor plan, with vaulted living room and vaulted eating area. Nice, bright kitchen that is open to the living room and family room with brand new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The open kitchen, overlooks the step down family room. The Master bedroom is a nice size and has TWO closets. The master bath offers a garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedroom also offers a nice walk in closet. The home also has a nice two car garage. You will be minutes away from schools, shopping, Hwy I20, and Stone Crest Mall. The full security with motion detector, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch feature, is monthly monitoring and paid by the landlord and included in the rent. This Gem Won't Last LONG at this price!! Call today to schedule a viewing.

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.
Send emails of interest to:
Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.
****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****

(RLNE4768887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 Rambling Way have any available units?
2240 Rambling Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2240 Rambling Way have?
Some of 2240 Rambling Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 Rambling Way currently offering any rent specials?
2240 Rambling Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 Rambling Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2240 Rambling Way is pet friendly.
Does 2240 Rambling Way offer parking?
Yes, 2240 Rambling Way offers parking.
Does 2240 Rambling Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 Rambling Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 Rambling Way have a pool?
No, 2240 Rambling Way does not have a pool.
Does 2240 Rambling Way have accessible units?
No, 2240 Rambling Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 Rambling Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2240 Rambling Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2240 Rambling Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2240 Rambling Way does not have units with air conditioning.
