2240 Rambling Way

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3bd/2.5ba Open and very spacious floor plan, with vaulted living room and vaulted eating area. Nice, bright kitchen that is open to the living room and family room with brand new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The open kitchen, overlooks the step down family room. The Master bedroom is a nice size and has TWO closets. The master bath offers a garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedroom also offers a nice walk in closet. The home also has a nice two car garage. You will be minutes away from schools, shopping, Hwy I20, and Stone Crest Mall. The full security with motion detector, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch feature, is monthly monitoring and paid by the landlord and included in the rent. This Gem Won't Last LONG at this price!! Call today to schedule a viewing.



Send emails of interest to:

Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.

