Redan, GA
2077 Raintree Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2077 Raintree Place

2077 Raintree Place · No Longer Available
Location

2077 Raintree Place, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2077 Raintree Place have any available units?
2077 Raintree Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2077 Raintree Place currently offering any rent specials?
2077 Raintree Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2077 Raintree Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2077 Raintree Place is pet friendly.
Does 2077 Raintree Place offer parking?
No, 2077 Raintree Place does not offer parking.
Does 2077 Raintree Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2077 Raintree Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2077 Raintree Place have a pool?
No, 2077 Raintree Place does not have a pool.
Does 2077 Raintree Place have accessible units?
No, 2077 Raintree Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2077 Raintree Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2077 Raintree Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2077 Raintree Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2077 Raintree Place does not have units with air conditioning.
