All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 1849 Vauxhall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
1849 Vauxhall Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:54 AM

1849 Vauxhall Drive

1849 Vauxhall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1849 Vauxhall Drive, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1849 Vauxhall Drive have any available units?
1849 Vauxhall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1849 Vauxhall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1849 Vauxhall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 Vauxhall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1849 Vauxhall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1849 Vauxhall Drive offer parking?
No, 1849 Vauxhall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1849 Vauxhall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1849 Vauxhall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 Vauxhall Drive have a pool?
No, 1849 Vauxhall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1849 Vauxhall Drive have accessible units?
No, 1849 Vauxhall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1849 Vauxhall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1849 Vauxhall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1849 Vauxhall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1849 Vauxhall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 3 Bedrooms
Redan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedan Dog Friendly Apartments
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAWatkinsville, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College